Margot Robbie Shares Her One Regret About Playing Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie is opening up about taking on the role of Harley Quinn.

The 27-year-old actress received rave reviews for her performance in 2016's Suicide Squad and she has continuously gushed over playing the character, but now she's sharing what comes along with joining such a high profile movie.

"You're about to be in a comic book film; now here's the worst-case scenario of how big and scary it can get," Margot tells The Hollywood Reporter. While Margot has been working in the entertainment industry for years, after taking on the role in the DC Comics movie she was launched into another level of fame, where she's now faced death threats and stalkers.