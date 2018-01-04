Ansel Elgort Puts His Baby Driver Skills to the Test in a "Bomb Cyclone"

Ansel Elgort decided to take the Baby Driver car out for a spin in the snow.

The 23-year-old actor, who starred as getaway driver "Baby" in the 2017 heist movie, posted videos to social media of himself driving in a New York parking lot on Wednesday. The East Coast is currently experiencing a snowstorm, which is being referred to as a "bomb cyclone." But Ansel let everyone know he's ready and willing to give them a ride.

"Nyc snowstorm no worries baby will give u a ride," he wrote on Twitter. He also shared the same video on Instagram with the caption, "Snow day."