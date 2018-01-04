Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards: 2018 Nominees Announced

The nominees for the 2018 Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards are out!

As this year's award season heats up, the newest round of contenders for production design awards have been revealed for the 22nd annual ceremony. The honorees range in production designers for movies like Get Out and The Post, TV shows like Stranger Things and Fargo, music videos like Katy Perry's "Bon Appétit," event specials like Lady Gaga's 2017 Super Bowl halftime show and, for the first time ever, animation features.

Winners will be honored with their accolades at the gala on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

With a few weeks left before the big night, here are the nominees crossing their fingers!