Kendrick Lamar and SZA Team Up for Black Panther's "All the Stars"

People of Wakanda, listen up!

Kendrick Lamar and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith are curating and producing Black Panther: The Album. The soundtrack will feature music from and inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther, led by Lamar's new single "All the Stars," featuring SZA and produced by Sounwave. "This may be the night that my dreams might let me know / All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer," SZA sings in the song's chorus. "This may be the night that my dreams might let me know / All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer, all the stars are closer."

Director Ryan Coogler handpicked Lamar, and he's collaborating with the rapper and Top Dawg on the project. "I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film," he told E! News in a statement. "I can't wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store."