Britney Spears Hits the Beach With Her Boys After Ending Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears enjoyed a little fun in the sun with her boys after finishing up her four-year residency in Las Vegas.

The "Toxic" singer shared pictures of her hitting the beach with her sons Sean Preston Federline, 12, and Jayden James Federline, 11, on Wednesday. The pop princess wore a sun hat and shades to protect herself from the rays and donned a bright yellow bikini. She seemed relaxed as she lay out on a towel with a book by her side. Her kids were also all smiles as they posed with their mom in front of the water.

"Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!" the 36-year-old singer captioned the photos.