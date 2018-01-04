Ciara Strips Down to a T-Shirt for Sexy Photos in Bed—Shot by Husband Russell Wilson!

With nothing but a T-shirt on...

Such was the aesthetic for Ciara's latest dressed down photoshoot. In a bedroom set shared on her social media, the songstress stripped down to an oversized T-shirt and posed in the sheets for none other than her husband Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback traded in a football for a camera and played photographer for his famous wife.

The sexy shots feature Ciara with minimal—if any—makeup and retouching as she strikes a few poses around the bedroom, braids cascading down her shoulders.