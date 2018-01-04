Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

Khloe Kardashian has given her first interview since confirming her pregnancy last month—and she gave it to Ellen DeGeneres, who was on her family's case about the rumors for months.

"At the beginning, the first trimester is the worst," she said Thursday. "No one knows you're pregnant yet and you feel the most uncomfortable. I think once people know you're pregnant, you get all those excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat, so people realize if I don't feel well or tired or whatever. It's hard for me to breathe right now, but other than that I'm good."

"It's a pretty tight outfit," DeGeneres noted. "That's not really maternity clothes, is it?"

"It's not, no," Kardashian said of her "virginal" white outfit. "I'm going to try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible." But her breathing issues had nothing to do with her ensemble. "It's the walk [to the chair]!" she assured the TV host. "The baby is on all my organs."