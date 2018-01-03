7 Beauty Products That Infuse Hydration Into Your Makeup

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Don't let winter weather get in the way of your skin goals.
Between the chilled weather outside and indoor heating, dry lips and cracked skin are common, while also unappealing and uncomfortable. To solve this problem, some skip their typical makeup routine and amp up their skin-care, while others layer makeup over their dry skin, making the problem worse (Think: Matte lipstick over chapped lips.) The pros, however, do both, combining the nourishing ingredients of their skin-care with their makeup.
Gisele Bundchen's glowing skin at the 2017 Met Gala is a shining example of makeup with added hydration. To achieve her look, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo finished her makeup with Re(cover) Coconut Setting Spray by Marc Jacobs Beauty, a coconut-infused, lightweight formula that adds moisture and radiance to the skin. The result: her red carpet-worthy, dewy complexion.
Good news: There are plenty of ways to moisturize your skin and wear makeup simultaneously. Check out how to infuse hydration into your makeup below!
The brand suggest one to two pumps of this vegan formula to bare skin to appear as though you've have eight hours of sleep and lots of water. Fake it 'til you make it!
This face oil, launched in 2017, allows you to customize the moisture of your foundation. Simply add a drop of oil, comprised of jojoba, sunflower, macadamia, pomegranate, wheat germ and olive seed oils, to your makeup for a softer, glowing look. The product is made to be used with other Urban Decay products, so if your foundation is from another brand, you may want to test how they mix prior.
bareMinerals combines the BB cream, CC cream and sunscreen to make their tinted moisturizer. The gel-cream formula hydrates the skin for a natural glow with its coconut-derived ingredients, marine botanicals and energizing electrolytes.
This oil stick uses apricot, avocado, calendula, jojoba, and orange peel oils to add moisturize and a natural sheen to the skin. The brand suggests using over makeup, on the brows and hairline for a radiant look.
While it looks similar to a lip gloss, this product is actually a lip balm and primer in one. The water-infused treatment seals in moisture, increases fullness and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
If you prefer nude lipstick, consider swapping out your nude-toned shade for a hydrating lip balm. This drugstore tinted lip balm will add sheen, hydration and some color to your pout.
To finish your makeup and achieve the perfect winter glow, spritz this coconut-based setting spray to prolong your look and condition the skin.
