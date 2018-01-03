How Grown-ish Is Helping Change the Face of Freeform in 2018

But with the new year comes a more earnest shift in the face of the network thanks to the arrival of the college campus-set comedy, itself a spinoff from the popular ABC comedy Black-ish. Like The Bold Type's Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) before her, Shahidi's Zoey Johnson is a young woman trying to make sense of her life now that she's leveled up (only swap in the fictional California University for the trio's fictional Scarlet magazine workplace). And just like them, she's not going through it alone.

Grown-ish, which finds Black-ish creator Kenya Barris at the helm (ensuring its damn near as funny, if not more so, than its ABC predecessor), surrounds Zoey with a diverse group of students (many of them also female) who are all trying to make sense of this thing called adulthood, realizing it's handled best when it's handled together. But it's Shahidi who truly stands out, taking this star-making opportunity and running with it and, in the process, giving Freeform's clear target demo a chance to see themselves reflected back from their screens. In tonight's two-part premiere, she deals with the fact that she doesn't know everything she thought she did, she makes some bad decisions, she parties, she studies, she rebounds from her bad decisions into some worse ones. In short, she's human—relatable, sympathetic, real. She's just like you or me. And she's not forced to try and outsmart a series of sadistic omnipresent villains in her small town in the process.