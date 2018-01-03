Karlie Kloss Edits Katy Perry-Inspired Caption After Apparent "Jab" at Taylor Swift

Social media believes there's some bad blood between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift...and it involves Katy Perry.
On Jan. 1, Karlie took to Instagram to share a video of herself playing basketball to promote the Love Advent calendar. "Swish swish [basketball emoji] [heart emoji] Love Advent '17 thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand @philpoynter," Karlie's original caption read.
But soon after Karlie's post went up, social media began to wonder if her words were a reference to Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" song, which is rumored to be about Taylor Swift.
"I love you karlie and i know taylor is your ride or die. But making that caption when obviously you know about the feud is kinda asking for it. Meh," one Instagram comment reads.
After receiving many comments on the Instagram post, it seems Karlie has edited the caption, which now reads, "Nothing but net [basketball hoop emoji]❤️ Love Advent '17 thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand @philpoynter."
Karlie and Taylor have been BFFs for years, but they were thought to have had a falling out over the summer after viewers noticed Karlie's name missing from Taylor's T-shirt, signed by some of her closest pals, in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.
But a source told E! News at the time, "Taylor and Karlie are doing well as friends. They had NO falling out what so ever. They still speak but have been slammed with crazy schedules on both sides. Karlie had many prior commitments—that's why she was not involved in a few of Taylor's music projects like she was last year. They are still good friends though."
And Karlie even posted a selfie with Taylor last month to celebrate the singer's 28th birthday, seemingly shutting down any rift rumors.
Plus, it seems all might be well between Taylor and Katy, a source told E! News in December that the duo had made up while they were both in Miami. At the time, Taylor was filming her new music video for her song "End Game."
What do you think about the "swish swish" caption? Sound off in the comments!