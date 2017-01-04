Live-Tweet Us With All Your Burning Golden Globes 2018 Questions, Predictions and More

The only way to view the full E! Live 360 experience above is on the E! News app, which you can download @ the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.
It's true what they say: If someone didn't live-tweet it, did it really even happen?
Seriously, though, what fun are award shows like the 2018 Golden Globes without social media? We're only (kind of) kidding, but being able to share your thoughts in real time makes tuning in that much more exciting.
If we're speaking your language with all this Twitter talk, you're in for a real treat with E! Live 360, presented by AT&T. By now you've probably already downloaded the E! app and know all about how the E! Live 360 experience works. Or have you not heard yet?
But we know you and we know you're going to have questions, comments and concerns (so to speak).
Maybe there's a red carpet trend you're not so sure about. Maybe you have thoughts on the hottest red carpet couples. Whatever it is you're thinking, we're probably thinking it too and we want to hear from you. To get in on the conversation, simply tweet us your questions, feelings, predictions and more with the hashtag #EREDCARPET, and your tweets might be featured onscreen in our E! Live 360 studio.
Oh, did we mention that Will Marfuggi is back to host? Let's just say now is not the time to keep your opinions to yourself.
Yeah, it's going to be a party.