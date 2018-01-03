Ellen Page Marries Girlfriend Emma Portner

Surprise:Ellen Page is a married woman!

The Juno star announced on social media Wednesday that she tied the knot with Emma Portner, a professional dancer that was first romantically linked to Ellen in July 2017. Alongside a photo of the newlyweds' wedding bands the actress wrote, "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

Emma returned the love with a romantic message of her own that read, "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!"

It's unclear when Ellen and Emma actually said "I do," but fans have certainly enjoyed seeing the couple's relationship unfold publicly over the past several months. From PDA-filled selfies to glimpses into their intimate date nights, it's obvious that this celebrity pair is head over heels for each other.