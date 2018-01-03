Brad Pitt's Casually Dating as He Adjusts to Life as a Single Dad

It's been almost 16 months since Angelina Jolie shocked the world and filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, thereby ending "Brangelina" forever.
It's been a rocky road for the big-time star, but Pitt's finally taking some baby steps to move on in the romance department and adjusting to his new life as a single dad.
E! News can exclusively report the single superstar has been casually dating, but that finding love in a hurry is not a huge "priority" for the A-lister.
A source told E! News, "He has been on a few dates but nothing serious. It's complicated for him to date and not a huge priority in his life."
The insider added, "He can be flirty by nature though. He will always hold the door and suggests that people go ahead of him in line. He's just that kind of person. He's the nicest guy in the world."
Page Six recently reported that Brad's been going by his first name "William" when flirting with women.
As for how often the 54-year-old sees his brood of six kids with Jolie— Pax, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Shiloh and Zahara—the source says not as frequently as the War Machine actor wants, but that he does see them at his home.
"He sees the kids privately. They come by his house for visits, but its not as often as he would like," said the insider about the actor who has opened up about quitting drinking since the split. "The whole situation is still a work in progress and very sensitive. He doesn't talk a lot about it and keeps it to himself."
The insider also added that Pitt's relied on his group of male friends to get him through the tough times.
"He has surrounded himself with a tight-knit group of guy friends, most of whom are not in the industry," said the source. "He has visited the Bay Area and done some traveling with his friends, but mostly he has spent time at home in Los Angeles over the last several months."
The father of six has also kept busy by going to a "lot of business meetings and has lunches and dinners several times a week."
The Troy star also "works on his art, goes to concerts and rides his motorcycle around town."
It looks like the Oklahoma born and Missouri bred star also leaned on his family during the holidays this year.
The source said, "He had extended family in town over the holidays and they went to the Rose Bowl game to cheer on Oklahoma."