How The Big Sick Changed Kumail Nanjiani's and Wife Emily V. Gordon's Lives

Fans fell in love with Kumail and Emily while watching The Big Sick last summer. Now, the real-life couple is reflecting on their journey and how the film changed their lives.

E! News caught up with Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where the duo dished on their big year and how important it was to make their movie together.

"I highly recommend any couple to go through and rewrite your origin story because it's very therapeutic," Gordon said. "It may not always be made into a movie, but it's a very therapeutic thing to do...I think you really get to dig into each others personalities a little bit and how each other sees the past, which I think is always wonderful. So, I highly recommend it."

Nanjiani echoed his wife and said hearing each other's viewpoints on the past benefitted their relationship.

"And the movie also!" Gordon joked.