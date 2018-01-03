How The Big Sick Changed Kumail Nanjiani's and Wife Emily V. Gordon's Lives

Fans fell in love with Kumail and Emily while watching The Big Sick last summer. Now, the real-life couple is reflecting on their journey and how the film changed their lives.
E! News caught up with Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where the duo dished on their big year and how important it was to make their movie together.
"I highly recommend any couple to go through and rewrite your origin story because it's very therapeutic," Gordon said. "It may not always be made into a movie, but it's a very therapeutic thing to do...I think you really get to dig into each others personalities a little bit and how each other sees the past, which I think is always wonderful. So, I highly recommend it."
Nanjiani echoed his wife and said hearing each other's viewpoints on the past benefitted their relationship.
"And the movie also!" Gordon joked.
But their success is no joke. 2017 completely changed the couples' lives forever. The film even snagged a few SAG Award nominations.
One major change has been being recognized by celebrities.
"Are you kidding me? I lose my mind," Gordon said in regards to meeting stars. In fact, Nanjiani said the best thing about this whole journey has been meeting people he looks up to. One of those people was none other than Holly Hunter, the actress who played Emily's mother in the movie.
Calling Hunter an "icon" and "legend," the pair talked about how ecstatic they were when the actress signed on. Gordon was especially glad to have Hunter represent her own mother.
Gordon remarked, "We've had a really good year this year of good mom characters... I like that Holly's one of them, playing a version of my mom."
