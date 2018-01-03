Paul Sorvino Threatens Harvey Weinstein: "I Will Kill That Motherf--ker!"

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Paul Sorvino didn't hold back on expressing how he really feels about Harvey Weinstein.
TMZ caught up with the Goodfellas actor while he was leaving Bristol Farms in West Hollywood Tuesday and asked him about Sir Peter Jackson's allegations that Weinstein blacklisted Sorvino's daughter Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd—two of the many women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.
"He ought to hope that he goes to jail," the actor told the celebrity news outlet, "because if we come across, I think he'll be lying on the floor somehow—magically."
Mr. Sorvino continued to threaten Weinstein after TMZ cited reports that two of Weinstein's cases had been forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.
"He's going to go to jail. Oh yeah," he added. "That son of a b—good for him if he goes. ‘Cause otherwise he has to meet me, and I will kill the mother f--ker. It's real simple."
He also denied knowing about his daughter's accusations.
"No, I didn't know the extent of it. No, I did not. I sure didn't," he said. "If I had known it…he would not be walking. He would be on a wheelchair."
Near the end of the interview, Sorvino said he was "absolutely furious" when he heard about the allegations and complimented his daughter for coming forward.
"My daughter is a wonderful person—courageous and a wonderful human being who doesn't deserve to have been treated this way by this pig," he told TMZ.
The Romy and Michele's High School Reunion actress detailed her allegations of sexual harassment in an article by The New Yorker. The Oscar-winning actress told the magazine she found herself in a hotel room with Weinstein during the 1995 Toronto International Film Festival, where they were promoting the movie Mighty Aphrodite.
"He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around," she said, adding that she tried to ward him off.
She then accused him of coming to her apartment a few weeks later and leaving once she told him her new boyfriend was on the way.
The actress said she told a female employee at Miramax about what she'd experienced. She partially attributed her reporting of the incident and rejection of Weinstein's alleged advances to her being allegedly "iced out."
Ms. Sorvino tweeted about the incident shortly after the New Zealand publication Stuff ran its article featuring Jackson's claims about Weinstein.
"Mr. Weinstein did not blacklist Mira Sorvino, and was in fact working with her during the time frame in question on Mimic, the Guillermo Del Toro film," part of a statement issued to E! News read. "Also during that time, she was dating Quentin Tarantino, who was the foundation and backbone of Miramax. At the time in question, no one could have blacklisted or derailed the career of Ms. Sorvino, who had recently won both an Academy and a Golden Globe award and was being courted for leading roles by all seven studios and every major broadcast network."