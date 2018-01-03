Sam Smith: ''My Body Image Is Always Going to Be an Issue''

Sam Smith gets candid about his weight loss journey and struggle with body image in a new interview with Sarah Jessica Parker.

About two and a half years ago, the "Stay With Me" crooner showcased a slimmer figure, which he has since maintained.

Smith is featured on the cover of V magazine's spring 2018 "Discovery" issue. Parker interviewed him for the outlet and asked him, "You and I have talked a little bit about self-image. How comfortable are you feeling on camera today versus two years ago?"

"It's completely different," Smith said. "I think that's come with me losing weight. When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn't happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive. I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day. Now, I've gotten to a place where I really love my stretch marks and I just enjoy my body."