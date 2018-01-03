Olivia Munn to Host the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Olivia Munn has previously listed actress, author and activist on her resume, and now she can officially add host to it, too!

The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association announced the 37-year-old X-Men star will host the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards on The CW later this month.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year's ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home," BFCA President Joey Berlin said in a statement. "Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia's work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television."