5 Lessons America Ferrera's ''Sisterhood'' Could Teach Her About Being a Mom

One pair of pants to rule them all!

A whopping 13 years after The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants made its way into theaters, the film's four leading ladies have gotten back together once again to celebrate castmate America Ferrera's recent pregnancy news.

On Tuesday, the pregnant star, who revealed on New Year's Eve that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams were expecting their first child, met up with her longtime best friends and co-stars Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel and Blake Lively (all of whom are mothers) for a fun-filled reunion.

The former Ugly Betty actress posted a photo of the foursome with all of the ladies touching America's belly. The expectant actress wrote, "Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP."

Amber also shared the photo with her fans and wrote, "Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then..."

Two of the ladies are wearing jeans in the photos and Blake's DIY jeans look straight outta their movies!