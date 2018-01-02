Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd to Headline Coachella 2018

The Coachella 2018 lineup has been revealed!

Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd are all set to perform at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. The official Coachella Twitter account posted the lineup on Tuesday, revealing all of the artists who will take the stage at the festival in just four months.

Other artists included in the lineup are Cardi B, Miguel, SZA, Kygo, Haim, Portugal. the Man, Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Odesza, Post Malone and Vince Staples.

The Weeknd is set to take the stage on April 13 and April 20, Beyoncé perform on April 14 and 21 and Eminem will hit the stage on April 15 and April 22.