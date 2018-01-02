Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time Since Requiring 40 Face Stitches

She's on the mend!

Earlier today, Carrie Underwood revealed in a letter to her fan club that the November 10 incident, in which she had a "hard fall" at her Nashville home that left her with a broken wrist, was more serious than she first disclosed at the time—in fact the 34-year-old said that she actually required between "40 and 50 stitches'' in her face.

The singer wrote to her fans, "There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight. "It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

She continued, "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

Despite the fall taking place seven weeks ago, Underwood revealed that she's "not quite looking the same."

But interestingly enough, on Dec. 12, 2017, Underwood was spotted by reality star Adrienne Gang, who photographed the injured singer.

After the star-studded encounter at a gym, the Below Deck star posted a photo to her Twitter with the songstress and wrote, "Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER! #BelowDeck."

In the photo (taken one month and two days after the fall), the former American Idol star had a wrist brace on her right arm, but there were no apparent stitches or injuries to her face. However, it should be noted that part of the left side of her face was not visible in the photo.

When fans asked about how the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer looked after the accident, Adrienne commented in tweet on Dec. 13 that "she looked amazing! " and "I had no clue she was injured..."