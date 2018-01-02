How Kim Kardashian Is Rejuvenating Her Skin in the New Year

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian is achieving her 2018 skin goals with a month-long regimen.
The day before New Years, when resolutions are the center of social media conversations, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with Instagram followers her new skin-care regimen, which will take 30 days to complete.
"Guerlain is one of my favorites," she said while scanning her bathroom vanity. "I can't wait to try all of this."
In the post, the star revealed four Guerlain products that she's adding to her routine in the new year: the L'Or Radiance Concentrate, a gold-infused primer; Météorites Primer, a mattifying primer; the Orchidée Impériale Eye and Lip Cream; and, the Orchidée Impériale Black, a four-week skin-care treatment. With a total just over $1,850, this beauty gift is as lavish as they come.
If you're wondering what would make someone spend that kind of cash on skin-care, the brand promises that by using its $1,550 Orchidée Impériale Black collection, "Skin looks reborn after four weeks." The set features the rare Peruvian Black Orchid plant and the brand's Blackimmune Technology, which claims to be the most effective and advanced means to boosting the skin's immune system and cellular regeneration—a grand statement to back the skin-care investment.
While the expense is big, the product is rather compact with four small bottles featuring roman numbers to represent each phase/week of the program. The first week, "Resurface," the anti-aging formula states that it will reduce wrinkles and fine lines by 44%. Week two, "Illuminate," aims to improve radiance. "Redefine," the next week's goal, increases firmness. And, the final week, "Plump," makes the face appear more full.
The large promises cause interest, but does it really work? According to both in-house skin experts and clinical trials with dermatologists, it does. But, we'll have to keep our eyes out to see if there any changes to Kim's skin. Here's the thing: That may be hard considering she has built a reputation for a flawless complexion. For her, this is preventative, rather than corrective.
Yet, she's buying in as she's been a longtime fan of the brand. In 2015, she snapped a photo of the brand's body cream, stating "Guerlain moisturizer is my favorite—it's really heavy, which I like, but it's so expensive, so I ask for it for Christmas and my birthday."
Would you do this month-long skin-care treatment? Tell us below, and check out other skin-care sets to help you achieve your 2018 skin goals, no matter your budget.
