Lala Kent Goes Public With Newly Divorced Boyfriend Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is living life out in the open in 2018.

To celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another, the Vanderpump Rules star posted a pic with boyfriend Randall Emmett on Instagram. "2017...You were tough. You were amazing. You made me cry. You made me smile and sometimes you really sucked," she wrote. "But look where you brought me—just as a human being. The growth I feel is like nothing else."

(Emmett's divorce from actress Ambyr Childers was only recently finalized at the end of last year. He has been in the background of Kent's Instagram Stories before, but never in her feed.)

"I want everyone to remember to shake things off. Go with your heart," the Bravo reality star added. "Go with your gut. Trust your mind. People can say things. People can write things...but no one in the entire world knows your truth. Only you do. Never forget that. I took on 2017 like a f--king champion. I fully intend to do the same in all years to come. I hope you do the same."

It wasn't until late last month that Kent's relationship with Emmett was confirmed, despite rumblings that the reality star and the television producer been an item for about 18 months.