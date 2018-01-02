Watch Eugenio Derbez Sing "Love Is All You Need" With His Adorable Daughter Aitana

We don't think it could get any cuter than this right here!
Eugenio Derbdez shared an incredibly adorable video of himself with his daughter Aitana together as they sing "All You Need Is Love" by The Beatles. The video has already received more than 2 million views in just 24 hours.
"Since today is the last day of the year, I'm sharing with you all my favorite video of 2017. I recorded it on one of those weekends when I stayed at home as a single father taking care of Aitana, and I taught her to sing "All You Need Is Love," while I bathed her," the 56-year-old actor captioned the post.
While his three-year-old daughter sings the song, Derbdez chimes in and plays back up as he helps with some of the music notes. Aitana looks at her dad several times to ensure that she's doing it correctly, he then nods and continues to add sound effects to their duet.
The star, who married actress Alessandra Rosaldo in 2012, recently visited Universal Studios Hollywood with his wife, Aitana and the rest of the Derbez family. They had a fantastic time right before Christmas, as they rode on rides like Jurassic Park and posed for some hilarious photos.
Last month, we saw the first trailer for Derbez and Anna Faris' film Overboard, and it's safe to say that it already had us cracking up. The 1987 original film portrayed Goldie Hawn as a wealthy heiress who falls off her boat and ends up with amnesia. Her carpenter, played by Kurt Russell decides to pretend to be her husband and gives her a taste of a normal life.
In this remake, the roles are reversed, and we see Derbez as the spoiled yacht owner, and Faris is his maid. You'll also catch Eva Longoria in the film as she plays Faris' best friend, who also helps her carry out her genius plan.