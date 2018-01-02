Watch Eugenio Derbez Sing "Love Is All You Need" With His Adorable Daughter Aitana

We don't think it could get any cuter than this right here!

Eugenio Derbdez shared an incredibly adorable video of himself with his daughter Aitana together as they sing "All You Need Is Love" by The Beatles. The video has already received more than 2 million views in just 24 hours.

"Since today is the last day of the year, I'm sharing with you all my favorite video of 2017. I recorded it on one of those weekends when I stayed at home as a single father taking care of Aitana, and I taught her to sing "All You Need Is Love," while I bathed her," the 56-year-old actor captioned the post.