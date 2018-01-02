BREAKING!

Paris Hilton Engaged to Chris Zylka: "Fairy Tales Really Do Exist!"

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 6:55 AM

The rumors about Paris Hilton are true!

Chris Zylka proposed to the hotel heiress over the weekend, during a ski trip in Aspen, Co. Before announcing the news to the world, rumors of an engagement swirled on social media. Though she didn't address the reports, a source told E! News, "Paris was telling everybody they are engaged. She looked really happy!" Hilton's rep later confirmed the engagement to E! News Tuesday—the same day she spoke to People about how it all went down. "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved," Hilton raved. "He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairy tales really do exist!"

"Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl," Zylka, perhaps best known for starring in the HBO hit The Leftovers, told the magazine. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

The 36-year-old former reality star described her ring as "gorgeous" and "sparkling."

"I was shaking as I put it on," she admitted. "It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!" Regarding Zylka's proposal, she added, "I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!"

Hilton and Zylka met an Oscars party eight years ago, but the they didn't reconnect until 2015; the former reality star took their romance public last year. "Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him. I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving," she told People. "I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever."

In March 2016, Hilton told E! News she knew Zylka was The One. "I've never been surer of anything in my life. He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life," the former Simple Life star said at the time. "I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."

This will be the first marriage for both stars. Hilton ended her engagements to Jason Shaw in 2003 and to Paris Latsis in 2005, while Zylka broke off his engagement to Hanna Beth in 2015.

