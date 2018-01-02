Natasha Bedingfield Gives Birth to Her First Child

Natasha Bedingfield is a mom!
The 36-year-old "Unwritten" singer announced the news by sharing a picture of her lying in a hospital bed and holding a Starbucks cup with the word "Mum" on it.
"Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year!" she wrote on Instagram. "The happiest new Year ever!"
Before the baby's arrival, Bedingfield described her pregnancy as her "favorite memory" of 2017.
"And of course my favorite memory of the year is being blessed with the promise of a baby boy," she tweeted. "I can't wait to meet you very soon."
Bedingfield announced she was expecting her first child with husband Matthew Robinson back in October.
"Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump. "We can't wait to embark on this amazing journey together."
The singer then revealed the sex of the child in November with the release of her song "Hey Boy." She even teased there would be a "fun gender reveal" in a new music video days before.
Bedingfield and Robinson tied the knot in 2009 after announcing their engagement in 2008.
Congratulations to the family of three!