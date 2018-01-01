Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Girlfriend Meagan Camper Expecting Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 1, 2018 8:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Logan Paul

YouTube Star Logan Paul Apologizes After Posting Video Filmed in "Japanese Suicide Forest"

Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Credits Boyfriend Andrew Glennon for Getting Her Out of "Depression Mode"

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cast

The Bachelor Premiere Recap: First Aggression Rose

A post shared by Pete Wentz (@petewentz) on

Pete Wentz's family is getting bigger in 2018!

The Fall Out Boy member and his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper are expecting a baby in the New Year.

"Happy New Year! We're kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet," he shared with his 1.5 million Instagram followers. "[Baby] coming to our family in 2018... love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint."

The pair, who began dating in 2011, is proud parents to 3-year-old Saint. Pete also shares Bronx with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.

In the announcement, Saint had the honor of holding up a pink box causing fans to believe the sex of the upcoming family member is a girl.

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

While his kids are still on the younger side, Pete previously revealed to Elle that his oldest son was showing an interest in music. At the same time, he loved the fact that Bronx saw him as dad first and foremost.

"My [then] six year old comes out on the road, and he's endlessly curious about everything: 'Where is there ice under the arena?' For him, it's like being at your dad's office," Pete explained to the publication. "There's a picture of us playing for 40,000 people in Los Angeles, and there's a picture of my son on the side of the stage playing his Nintendo DS. I'm just his dad. It's such a cool relationship to have."

As for his longtime partner Meagan, Pete is the first to share how much she's impacted his life for the better.

"She is a person that puts up with my madness," he once told Howard Stern. "I'm a man in love! Not jumping on the couch, but..."

We sense the happiness, Pete. Congratulations on the big news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Wentz , Fall Out Boy , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.