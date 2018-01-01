Tim McGraw and His Abs Are Off to a "Great Start" in 2018

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 1, 2018 6:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Logan Paul

YouTube Star Logan Paul Apologizes After Posting Video Filmed in "Japanese Suicide Forest"

Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Credits Boyfriend Andrew Glennon for Getting Her Out of "Depression Mode"

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cast

The Bachelor Premiere Recap: First Aggression Rose

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

Tim McGraw is starting off the New Year in paradise.

In new Instagram posts, the country music superstar continued his tropical vacation down by the water. And when fishing near the sea, the man behind huge hits like "Humble and Kind" and "Highway Don't Care" couldn't help but show how great of shape he's in.

"Great start to 2018!" he wrote on Instagram while posing shirtless and displaying his abs. "Hogfish at 33 ft!"

He continued, "Happy new year to everyone! Our family is so grateful for the love we have for each other and for the blessings and opportunities that we have been afforded. We wish the best to you all in 2018 and hope we can bring more hope and kindness to the world in the new year."

While the past few vacation days have been memorable—cliff jumps, breathtaking sunsets and more fishing—the past year has been a special one for both Faith and Tim.

Photos

See How Stars Celebrated New Year's Eve 2017

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

In addition to celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary, the Grammy-winning artists released their first-ever album together titled The Rest of Our Life.

As for the months ahead, the pair is hitting the road again for the Soul2Soul Tour. Starting May 31, the duo will kick off a fresh leg of the tour in Richmond, VA.

If their most recent tour dates were any indication, these two won't disappoint.

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

"What a year! See you in 2018," Faith previously shared on Instagram with video clips from her recent tour. "#soul2soul #TheRestOfOurLife."

Find out if they are heading to your city online now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ New Year's Eve , Tim McGraw , Body , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.