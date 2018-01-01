Carrie Underwood Says She Needed More Than 40 Stitches After Fall

Carrie Underwood's recent fall may have been a bit more serious than fans first thought.

In a letter to her fan club members obtained by E! News, the country music superstar says she received between 40 to 50 stitches on her face the night of the incident.

"Most of you know that I tripped and fell and broke my wrist in November. I'm still doing regular physical therapy for that, but all is coming along. There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," Carrie wrote. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

The American Idol winner continued: "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. Now, here we are 7 weeks later and, even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same."