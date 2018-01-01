Gretchen Carlson to Serve as Board Chair of Miss America Organization Following E-mail Scandal

The Miss America organization is hoping for a fresh start in 2018.

After an e-mail scandal made headlines across the country just in time for the holidays, a new leader has been announced.

E! News can confirm The Miss America Organization Board of Directors announced the election of Miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson as the organization's new chairman effective immediately.

"Everyone has been stunned by the events of the last several days, and this has not been easy for anyone who loves this program," Gretchen said in a statement. "In the end, we all want a strong, relevant Miss America and we appreciate the existing board taking the steps necessary to quickly begin stabilizing the organization for the future."