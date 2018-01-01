Look Back at Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton's Big Year

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP
2017 was filled with several memorable moments for the royal family, and Kensington Palace helped royal admirers remember them all with a touching highlight video.
One of the most memorable moments this year was Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle. The prince and former Suits star are scheduled to tie the knot May 19, 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
But even the youngest royals experienced some big milestones. Prince George, for instance, attended his first day of school back in September and Princess Charlotte received her first posey while attending the royals' summer tour in Poland and Germany. The young prince and princess also took part in Pippa Middleton's wedding in May. George served as a page boy while Charlotte was a bridesmaid.
For our final highlights video, let's take a look back at some of the key family moments this year. pic.twitter.com/gwVftwrcso— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 31, 2017
In addition, 2017 marked the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. Harry, William and Kate honored Diana by visiting the White Garden at Kensington Palace. The garden, normally referred to as the historic Sunken Garden, was temporarily transformed with flowers and foliage inspired by Diana. The princes also opened up about the late Princess of Wales in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.
In addition, the royal family supported several initiatives. For instance, William, Harry and Kate promoted mental health awareness with their Heads Together campaign. The royal trio handed out Heads Together headbands at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon and shared a video of them having a personal discussion about the topic of mental health. Prince William even spoke to Lady Gaga about the subject.
The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry supported a number of projects and programmes this year. pic.twitter.com/Azg9nNWc0Q— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 31, 2017
2017 was also the year Kate revealed that she and William are expecting their third child. The baby is due in April.
With a royal wedding on the way, we're sure 2018 will be another terrific year.
