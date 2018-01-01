Jessica Alba Gives Birth! Actress and Cash Warren Welcome Baby No. 3

It's officially a party of five in Jessica Alba's household.
The actress and The Honest Company co-founder has welcomed her third child with husband and Pair of Thieves founder Cash Warren.
"Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!!" Jessica wrote on Instagram while revealing the child's name. "Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5."
The proud father also shared a sweet post about the news.
"Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!" he wrote to his followers. "You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know ... you're so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes! 12/31/2017."
Jessica and Cash are already proud parents to daughters Honor and Haven who have been more than excited to welcome a baby brother into their family.
"It was always in the cards for them to have a third child," a source previously shared with E! News. "It was definitely part of the plan and they just wanted to wait a few years for the right time."
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Nordstrom
Back in July, fans first learned that Jessica was expanding her family. In an Instagram post, the actress posed with her daughters for a boomerang while holding a giant No. 3 balloon.
Most recently, the businesswoman received a special baby shower from her closest friends including Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims at Ladurée in Beverly Hills.
"Thank u @pierreantoineny—Of course to @kellysawyer & @cathyalba for Hosting and to all my homegirls n boys who came to shower #babyboywarren," she wrote on Instagram after enjoying afternoon tea. "I felt so loved and I love u all to pieces."
With a new baby in the house, both mom and dad will have their hands full like never before. Ultimately, these famous parents are ready for any and all experiences to come.
"She is very healthy and her daughters are so excited to have a boy come into the family. They keep calling the baby the 'Christmas miracle,'" our source shared. "Jessica has been working her entire pregnancy and will still play a role when the baby is born. Her company means a lot to her but she is thankful that she has a great team to help her."
Congratulations to the couple on their newest arrival.