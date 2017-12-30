Tamar Braxton Says Woman Told Her Vincent Herbert Got Her Pregnant

Herbert was arrested on Christmas Day and released after a couple of hours on a $20,000 bond, jail records show. TMZ reported that he was booked on suspicion of spousal assault. However, Braxton told E! News there was physical interaction between the two over the holiday.

Herbert has not commented about the alleged incident.

"Co-Parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task," she said in a statement to E! News. "While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated."

"To be clear, there was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas," she said. "While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser, that Vince is not. I'm deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we will remember Christmas 2017, but, my moto is and maintains to be 'Bluebird of Happiness' and nobody will stop my joy and Blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!"

Braxton also posted on her Instagram Stories a video of her sipping tea while listening to Beyoncé's song "Irreplaceable," which is about a scorned woman, and clarified in another video that her post was "not for Vincent Herbert."

"I still love Vincent Herbert, he's my best friend, my son's father," she said. "I will always love him, and what will be, will be."

She then showcased a black and white baseball cap she was wearing, which bears the words, "You tried it!"