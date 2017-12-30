Beyoncé Showcases Fierce Looks in "Family Feud" Video Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Beyoncé's "Family Feud" fashion is on point!
On Friday, her husband Jay-Z released his power and infidelity-themed "Family Feud" music video, which features Bey, their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as a Co-President of the United States, and a slew of stars such as Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes, Mindy Kaling, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson and Susan Kelechi Watson.
In the video, Jay-Z professes his sins to Beyoncé in a church confessional. The singer, who famously sang about cheating and forgiveness on her Lemonade album last year, posted on her Instagram page several behind-the-scenes photos of her and her husband on the set of the video.
Bey wears striking outfits in the video: She stands above a church's altar wearing a cleavage-baring navy dress and matching clerical head-dress, paired with a black corset.
She also wears a strapless black mini dress and matching long gloves, paired with a flowing white jacket designed to look like angel wings. In another pic, Bey sports an off-the-shoulder cleavage-baring black outfit that also draws attention to her elaborate jewelry—chunky chains, chokers and a cross necklace.
In another behind-the-scenes photo, Bey and Jay are seen looking at a phone together. She is wearing an off-the-shoulder white and mauve knit outfit.
The singer also shared photos of Jay an their daughter, wearing a white fur-trimmed dress, smiling while standing in the aisle of the church.
The video's director, Ava DuVernay, also shared photos of the actors on set and explained the imagery in the clip.
"The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester. Dramatizing that energy are @michaelb4jordan, @thandienewton + @_Trevante_," she tweeted.
"I loved the idea of their being Co-Presidents of the United States in the future," she continued. "And that a Native American woman was one of them. One of the first ideas I shared with @S_C_. He was all in. We had fun dreaming this up. This country will not stay the same. #ChangeIsComing."
"I'll let the final scene just stay where it is. In the film, with that family," she said. "Being their brilliant, black, brave, bold selves. May we all fortify our families. Our communities. Our society. In whatever ways we can."