Here's Why Justin Timberlake Fans Are Convinced New Music Is Coming Soon

Justin Timberlake may be coming back sooner than we first thought.
While many pop culture fans are focused on finalizing their New Year's plans, others are freaking out over what they just discovered on the "Suit and Tie" singer's professional website.
When traveling to JustinTimberlake.com, fans are directed to a simple icon with the letters MOTW.
As for what the combination stands for, reports surfaced earlier this month that the singer filed to trademark the phrase "Man of the Woods." Perhaps a future album or single title?
What fans do know without question is the fact that J.T. will perform at the Pepsi halftime show during the Super Bowl.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
He confirmed the news in a hilarious wordplay video with pal Jimmy Fallon. "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight," he captioned the clip.
Details of the performance remain so tight-lip that not even wife Jessica Biel knows what will go down Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
"I know nothing, truly," Jessica recently shared with E! News. "They're being very thoughtful about what they want to do and figuring it out."
And in regards to Justin's upcoming (and as yet officially unannounced) album, Timbaland may know a few things about what music lovers can expect.
"The music we just made?" he shared with Rolling Stone. "It's gonna put him on another plateau."
We can't wait to hear it all!