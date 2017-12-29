Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her Parents’ Anniversary With the Best Throwback Photo

There aren't any achy breaky hearts here!

Despite their rocky past, today marked Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus' 24 year anniversary. Their daughter, Miley Cyrusshared a sweet throwback photo of them on Instagram. Miley wrote, "Happy anniversary to my cute ass parents! Love u @tishcyrus @billyraycyrus." In a Cosmopolitan interview earlier this year, Miley said what she learned from her parents is that "nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

Tish also posted the throwback photo with the caption, "24 years today.... happy anniversary @billyraycyrus ❤️" while Billy Ray commemorated the special day by posting a selfie of him and his wife.