Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor's Dad Ronald Cauchi Dead at 61

Jax Taylor, star of the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, is mourning the death of his father Ronald Cauchi, who has passed away after battling esophageal cancer. He was 61.

Taylor, 38, revealed the sad news on Twitter and Instagram.

"My heart is broken," he tweeted on Thursday. "I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can't even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad."

Taylor's girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, who recently celebrated Christmas with Taylor in her home state of Kentucky, and other Vanderpump Rules co-stars such as Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney and Peter Madrigal tweeted their condolences.

"Where do I begin... I lost the best man I knew yesterday, he was my best friend," Taylor wrote on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of his dad. "I didn't go a day without texting him a pointless question that usually drove him nuts, but I know he loved it. My dad loved his family more than anything in the world he was the 'perfect father' and wanted everyone to get along and be happy. Cancer took my dad way too soon but I have to hope and pray that God has a bigger plan for him."