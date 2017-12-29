Oprah Winfrey Throws Gayle King a Birthday Feast

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 29, 2017 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anna Faris, Sim Sarna, Amy, Wedding

Anna Faris Officiates Her Friend's Wedding—In Ugg Boots

Miley Cyrus, Instagram

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Her Parents’ Anniversary With the Best Throwback Photo

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Jude Law and Johnny Depp Appear in New Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Sneak Peek

It's good to be Oprah Winfrey's BFF.

The TV mogul threw her best friend and CBS This Morning host Gayle Kinga fabulous 63rd birthday feast on Thursday while they vacationed together in Maui with their friends and family.

The party included a buffet with glazed carrots, Dover Sole Meunière, braised short ribs, skillet potatoes, butter lettuce salad with pears and truffle Au Gratin cauliflower—King's favorite dishes, which she had chosen out in advance.

"It's almost Weight Watchers-approved," Winfrey, a part owner and spokesmodel for the brand, joked in an Instagram video, while standing with King near the food.

Photos

Oprah's Memorable Moments

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Birthday

Instagram

"Happy birthday, my best friend Gayle King!" said Winfrey, 63, hugging her longtime pal as guests, including her partner Stedman Graham and King's daughter Kirby Bumpus and son William Bumpus Jr., clapped and cheered.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Oprah later brought out a yellow frosted round yellow cake decorated with white and yellow candies and white flowers as everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to King and clapped.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

"Yellow cake with yellow frosting for Gayle who loves YELLOW! #happybirthdaygayle," Winfrey wrote alongside another video.

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) on

King ended the night by watching Lady Bird with her daughter.

"B-day nite ends w/fav daughter @kirbybump we wore matching camo outfits but don't tell & truffle popcorn!" King wrote on Instagram.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey , Gayle King , Apple News , Top Stories , Birthdays
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.