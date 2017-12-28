Julianne Hough Recalls Being Called Fat While Filming a Movie

Julianne's next film role came in 2010—at age 22, she played a dancer in the Christina Aguilera and Cher dance drama film Burlesque. The movie was filmed in late 2009 while she was on a break from Dancing With the Stars.

"Right now, I'm using a trainer. It's funny, I've never had an issue with my weight, because I've always danced," she told Self magazine in 2010. "I could eat whatever I wanted—obviously in moderation—never gain a pound and always have a ripped body. Then I stopped dancing, I did Burlesque, I was busy, I was writing, I was doing a bunch of things, so I never prioritized time to work out, and I still ate whatever I wanted, so I actually gained 15-20 pounds like that. That's the most I've ever weighed in my entire life."

"For me, I was like holy crap, what is going on?" she said. "It was really tough because I was still doing red carpets and people would comment, be like, you know, 'Julianne looks really different, I wonder if she's had work done.' No, it's just my face is fat. It's kind of funny. Then I was like, you know what, I really want to get back to Julianne, how I know I feel the best. It's not so much about how I look, it's more like I just feel like Julianne again. I feel healthy, I feel fit, I feel confident, you know what I mean? I literally lost like, 15 pounds in two to three weeks. It was pretty intense."