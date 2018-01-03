2018 Golden Globes A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

It's that time of year again, when the top movie and TV stars are honored at one of the most prestigious award ceremonies—and one of the hottest parties of the years: The Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association votes on the winners and there are almost always surprises, in the form of bizarre speeches, or snubs or astonishing wins.

Seth Meyers is hosting the 2018 Golden Globes, which will also feature a slew of celebrity presenters, who are not necessarily nominated for an award but whose projects have and continue to delight and inspire audiences, such as fan-favorites Kerry Washington from the show Scandal and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Check out more information about the show with our A-Z guide to the 2018 Golden Globes: