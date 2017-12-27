Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump With a Cute Filter

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

Behati Prinsloo is in her third trimester, and she's feelin' it!

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram today to share a video of herself in a silly filter that put a short pink bob on her head, blowing in the wind and kind of looking like a jelly fish or something (right?!).

But even cuter than the filter, Behati showed off her growing baby bump while wearing just a black bra, patterned pants and a couple necklaces.

"'Tis the season," she captioned the video.

The supermodel is currently in her third trimester, expecting her second child—another baby girl!—with her hubby Adam Levine.