Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Her 46th Birthday in the Most Perfect Way

A very happy birthday to you, Savannah Guthrie!
The Today host is celebrating her 46th birthday today, ringing it in with her family, a snow-filled yard and lots to be thankful for.
She started the day by having the best birthday breakfast any person could ever have: Cake!
"Everyone's wish came true," she wrote alongside a photo of a red velvet cake. "#cakeforbreakfast," she added.
She also added a photo of her daughter, Vale, who got to enjoy some of mama's birthday cake for breakfast, too!
Guthrie shared a second post, looking out on a snow-covered yard and sunshine.
"On this beautiful sunny cold birthday day, too many blessings to count," she wrote. "But Psalm 103 covers them all."
This year has had plenty of ups and downs for Guthrie.
Not only did she ring in 5 years on the Today show, she also got to enjoy her first year as a mother-of-two—her son, Charley, was born on Dec. 8, 2016.
On the other hand, she experience what she described as a "very sad day" after her friend and co-host, Matt Lauer, was fired from NBC due to sexual harassment allegations.
Upon announcing the news on the Today show last month, Guthrie was visibly shaken.
"For the moment, all we can say is we are heartbroken," she said at the time. "I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many people here. And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell."
She continued, "We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these last few weeks: How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? And I don't know the answer to that. But I do know that this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through his important, it's long overdue, and it must result in workplaces where all women—all people—feel safe and respected. As painful as it is, this moment in our culture and this change had to happen."
A day after Guthrie announced the news, Lauer released a statement of apology.
"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappoint I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish deeply. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I am committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."