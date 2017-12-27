U2's Bono Reveals He Almost Died

Bono just dropped some serious news.

The U2 singer covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone in which he revealed he almost died recently—a subject that played a big part in the band's latest album Songs of Experience.

Though Bono won't dive into the details of his near-death experience, he says the new album explores the theme of mortality, which allows people to "fill in the blanks" in order to form their own connection with the music.

"People have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera," Bono explained. "Especially with this kind of celebrity obsession with the minutiae of peoples' lives—I have got out of that. I want to speak about the issue in a way that lets people fill in the blanks of what they have been through, you know?"