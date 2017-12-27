Solange Reveals Autonomic Disorder Diagnosis, Cancels New Year's Eve Performance

She continued, "The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn't been easy on me...Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It's a complicated diagnoses, and I'm still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after."

Solange then apologized to her fans who were hoping to see her perform, telling everyone how sorry she is to miss the show.

"I can't put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways."