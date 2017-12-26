Lala Kent's Married Boyfriend Randall Emmett Is Officially Divorced From Actress Ambyr Childers

Though several cast members would often mention Emmett's first name in interviews and on social media, Kent continued to protect him. During the Season 5 reunion, which aired in the spring of 2017, moderator Andy Cohen asked her point blank, "Are you dating a married man?"

"No," Kent replied. "No one is going to ever get the answer they're looking for. I'm sorry that I'm not going to put my relationship on the forefront—ever. I'm not going to say that, either."

"We've all put our lives out there and you don't get to come in and just lie about everything," Stassi Schroeder argued. Kent fired back, "I also don't have the right to speak about someone else's life on national television when they did not sign up for this—and I am leaving it at that."

After Schroeder asked if she was keeping Emmett's identity a secret because he's "married," Kent yelled, "Enough, OK? It's done! Stop being a bully! Leave it alone! It is not your business! Knock it off! Stop being a mean girl! Do not f--k with my relationship, bitch! Fall the f--k back!"

As soon as the relationship was out in the open, E! News reached out to Kent and Emmett's reps. Kent mentioned her boyfriend's full name for the first time publicly in an Instagram Live Story on Dec.19. While partying with James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and co. in Las Vegas, the Bravolebrity asked someone off-camera, "What does Randall Emmett mean to you?"