Cardi B and Offset Laugh Off Naked Video Leaks With a Fake ''Live Sex'' Tape

Following last week's leaked images, "Bodak Yellow" rapper also had some choice words for the culprits and the people who were re-posting the invasion of privacy.

The outspoken rapper, who has openly admitted she used to be a stripper, tweeted on Christmas Day, "People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before. You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right."

The 25-year-old confidently added, "Anyways i know i know i got a nice body right."

Some online have guessed that the short video and images released are a "preview" of more to come.

After all the drama (and a lot of slut-shaming trolls), Cardi wrote that she was just trying "to make things positive out of a bad situation."