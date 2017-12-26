This Flight Attendant Sang ''I'll Be Home For Christmas'' to Travelers and It Will Melt Your Heart

One flight attendant just proved holiday travel isn't all that bad...

Southwest flight attendant Charise Miles took it upon herself to bring a little bit of the Christmas spirit to people traveling out of Houston over the holiday weekend. While they waited to board, she grabbed the microphone and expertly belted out "I'll Be Home for Christmas," igniting a massive round of applause from those around her in the airport.

But her singing isn't just a gift for everyone else—it helps her make it through the holidays, too.