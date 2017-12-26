Drew Barrymore and Ex Will Kopelman Reunite for Christmas With Their Daughters

They may be exes, but Drew Barrymoreand Will Kopelman know how to celebrate Christmas—together!
The former husband and wife reunited over the holiday weekend along with their daughters, Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3. The family of four headed somewhere with plenty of snow for some quality time packed with winter wonderland activities like skiing and ice skating.
All bundled up and ready to go, the famous mom gushed over her firstborn's performance on the slopes, thanks in part to a dear friend. "Thank you @Sashaheinz for being the best teacher in the world! My girl is taking the mountain thanks to you! Best mom. Best woman. Best girlfriend!" Barrymore wrote on social media along with an adorable video of her little one skiing into her arms.
Meanwhile, dad Will scooped Frankie up and went for a skate while Drew stayed close behind with a camera. "I need a cinematographer credit," she quipped.
Of course, the parents squeezed in some time for themselves by raising a glass—and a corn dog—on Christmas. "#coparenting #kidsnaping Yay successful Xmas morning," the actress captioned a photo of her with her ex-husband.
The holiday sweetly wrapped up with a photo of the star with her two little ladies. "Merry Christmas 2017... 2018 you better watch yourself!" Drew wrote.
From the looks of their family festivities, Drew and Will, who finalized their divorce after four years of marriage in 2016, are continuing to co-parent how they always intended. As they jointly stated in April 2016 amid their split, "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."
Now, onto 2018!