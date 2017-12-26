Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Luna Celebrate Christmas in the Desert

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a picture perfect Christmas.

The couple, who are expecting their second child in 2018, made special holiday memories with 20-month-old daughter Luna Stephens in an undisclosed desert location. Teigen and Legend documented their festivities on social media, of course, allowing fans to join their celebration.

Teigen played Sheryl Crow's "Soak Up the Sun" as she took videos of a puppy doing just that. The TV host, who is hard at work on her second cookbook, also let fans in on what her family would be eating that night. "Merry Christmas!!" she wrote. "Tonight's menu, @TylerFlorence's beef wellington, my creamy onions, roasted carrots, balsamic bacon brussels, garlic smashed potatoes, honey butter rolls and @Nigella_Lawson's INSANE cider and 5-spice bundt cake with salty caramel sauce!" Josh Groban jokingly replied it would be "radishes for me again this year." Teigen referenced a popular New York restaurant, joking, "Very ABC Kitchen very in right now!"