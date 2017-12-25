Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Celebrates Christmas With Son Josey

Less than a month after Naya Rivera was arrested for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband Ryan Dorsey, the actor is celebrating Christmas with their son Josey.

In an Instagram video posted on Christmas Day, Ryan shared a slideshow showing off little Josey's holiday events.

The father and son duo appeared to enjoy a bite to eat and a little pre-Christmas shopping before coming home to watch some television by a beautifully lit tree.

Little Josey was in the best of spirits on Christmas, despite the fact that the former Glee actress was nowhere to be found in the series of snapshots.