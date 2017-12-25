The Final Kardashian Christmas Card Is Finally Here—Without Kylie Jenner

The group donned their same clothes, matching denim and white tops, for the memorable occasion.

It should be noted, however, that Kylie wasn't the only one who opted out of taking part in the Kardashian-Jenner family tradition. Her older brother Rob Kardashian was also not involved in the family-filled photo shoot.

But fret not, Kylie fans. The makeup mogul was all smiles during Khloe's Christmas morning Snapchat session where the entire family enjoyed opening up gifts in matching pajamas.